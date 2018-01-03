FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong November retail sales rise 7.5 pct yr/yr
January 3, 2018 / 8:41 AM / 2 days ago

Hong Kong November retail sales rise 7.5 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Jan 3 (Reuters) - November retail sales data 
(percent change from a year earlier):
    
          2017                                    
          Nov   Oct   Sept  Aug   July  June  May
 Value    7.5   3.9   5.7   2.7   4.0   0.1   0.4
 Volume   6.9   3.6   5.6   3.2   4.5   0.5   0.6
 
    CONTEXT:
    -- In the three months through November, the volume of sales
rose by 4.7 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding
three months.

    
    COMMENTARY:
      A government spokesman indicated that retail sales
accelerated to show appreciable year-on-year growth in November
2017, reflecting the visible growth in visitor arrivals and the
sanguine consumer sentiment during the period.
     The near-term outlook for retail sales remains positive, as
consumer sentiment is buttressed by the favourable employment
and income situation, and as inbound tourism continues to
recover. 

    LINK:
    -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the 
Hong Kong government website at bit.ly/2lHVKHi
    
    

 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)

