Hong Kong September retail sales rise 5.6 pct yr/yr

Nov 3 (Reuters) - September retail sales data (percent change from a year earlier): 2017 Sept Aug July June May April March Value 5.6 2.7 4.0 0.1 0.4 0.1 3.0 Volume 5.5 3.2 4.5 0.5 0.6 -0.1 2.6 CONTEXT: -- In the three months through September, the volume of sales rose by 2.5 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three months. COMMENTARY: A government spokesman indicated that retail sales showed notable growth in September, with the year-on-year growth rate the fastest in more than two-and-a-half years. This reflected the upbeat consumer sentiment and continued improvement in inbound tourism, as most broad types of retail outlets registered varying degrees of year-on-year rises. The performance of retail sales in the near term should continue to be bolstered by the prevailing favourable job and income situation as well as the recovery in inbound tourism. The government will continue to monitor closely the external developments, as to how they may affect consumer sentiment and inbound tourism going forward.