Country Garden and Sunny Optical to join Hang Seng Index

HONG KONG, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Chinese property developer Country Garden Holdings and Sunny Optical Technology (Group), which makes lenses for smartphone cameras, will join the Hang Seng Index, Hong Kong’s stock index compiler said on Friday.

Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways and Kunlun Energy will be removed from the benchmark index, Hang Send Indexes said in a statement.

Guangzhou Automobile Group’s H-shares will be added to the index of Chinese enterprises listed in Hong Kong, while China Longyuan Power Group Corporation will be removed, it said.

The changes are part of the index manager’s quarterly review and will take effect on Dec. 4.