a month ago
June 30, 2017 / 9:17 AM / a month ago

TABLE-Hong Kong's drawndown mortgage loans in May rise 33.5 pct m/m

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    June 30 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled
HK$28.3 billion ($3.63 billion) in May, up 33.5 percent from a month earlier,
Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Friday.
    Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
                             2017      2017                    
                             May       April     M/M Pct Change
 New loans drawn down (HK$   28,268    21,174    33.5
 mln)                                            
                                                 
 New loan approvals (HK$                         
 mln)                                            
             Primary market  8,526     6,189     37.8
           Secondary market  21,783    17,345    25.6
               Refinancing   11,382    8,392     35.6
 TOTAL                       41,691    31,926    30.6
                                                 
 No. of applications         14,825    13,027    13.8
 (cases)                                         
                                                 
 Outstanding loans (HK$      1,150,60  1,142,24  0.7
 mln)                        5         1         
 Delinquency ratio (pct)                         
 (more than 3 months)        0.03      0.03      
 Rescheduled loan ratio      0.00      0.00      
 (pct)                                           
                                                 
 Proportion of new mortgage                      
 loans                                           
 priced with reference to:                       
   best lending rates (pct)  1.7       2.1       
 HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank  95.2      94.0      
       offered rates) (pct)                      
 
    For details, click bit.ly/2stb0Iy


($1 = 7.8049 Hong Kong dollars)

 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu)

