TABLE-Hong Kong's January drawndown mortgage loans rise 18.2 pct m/m

Feb 28 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$27.5 billion ($3.51 billion) in January, up 18.2 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Wednesday. Following is the breakdown of data from the authority: 2018 2017 Jan Dec M/M Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ 27,469 23,236 18.2 mln) New loan approvals (HK$ mln) Primary market 6,641 4,655 42.7 Secondary market 22,862 15,628 46.3 Refinancing 8,615 7,517 14.6 TOTAL 38,118 27,800 37.1 No. of applications 14,179 10,520 34.8 (cases) Outstanding loans (HK$ 1,213,655 1,205,828 0.6 mln) Delinquency ratio (pct) (more than 3 months) 0.02 0.03 Rescheduled loan ratio 0.02 0.02 (pct) Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: best lending rates (pct) 2.7 2.8 HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank 86.2 89.8 offered rates) (pct) For details, click bit.ly/2EXRcZ1 ($1 = 7.8273 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)