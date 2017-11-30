TABLE-Hong Kong's October drawn down mortgage loans fall 22.3 pct m/m

Nov 30 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$21.6 billion ($2.77 billion) in October, down 22.3 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Thursday. Following is the breakdown of data from the authority: 2017 2017 Oct Sept M/M Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ 21,614 27,806 -22.3 mln) New loan approvals (HK$ mln) Primary market 6,028 6,311 -4.5 Secondary market 14,429 13,921 3.6 Refinancing 8,612 9,305 -7.4 TOTAL 29,068 29,537 -1.6 No. of applications 11,280 11,376 -0.8 (cases) Outstanding loans (HK$ 1,190,150 1,186,856 0.3 mln) Delinquency ratio (pct) (more than 3 months) 0.02 0.02 Rescheduled loan ratio 0.02 0.02 (pct) Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: best lending rates (pct) 2.2 2.2 HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank 93.1 93.4 offered rates) (pct) For details, click bit.ly/2i3ior8 ($1 = 7.8084 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu)