TABLE-Hong Kong's September drawndown mortgage loans fall 1 pct m/m

Oct 31 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$27.8 billion ($3.56 billion) in September, down 1 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Tuesday. Following is the breakdown of data from the authority: 2017 2017 Sept Aug M/M Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ 27,806 28,091 -1.0 mln) New loan approvals (HK$ mln) Primary market 6,311 5,922 6.6 Secondary market 13,921 13,315 4.6 Refinancing 9,305 10,824 -14.0 TOTAL 29,537 30,061 -1.7 No. of applications (cases) 11,376 10,908 4.3 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln) 1,186,856 1,178,118 0.7 Delinquency ratio (pct) (more than 3 months) 0.02 0.03 Rescheduled loan ratio 0.02 0.00 (pct) Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: best lending rates (pct) 2.2 2.1 HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank 93.4 95.4 offered rates) (pct) For details, click: bit.ly/2lvT2Hc ($1 = 7.8011 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Sunil Nair)