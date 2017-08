LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - British kitchen supplier Howden Joinery said on Friday its founder and chief executive Matthew Ingle will retire in the first half of 2018 after 22 years with the group and be succeeded by the boss of home improvement firm Screwfix, Andrew Livingston.

Livingston has been CEO of Screwfix Direct, a division of Kingfisher, since 2013. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Jason Neely)