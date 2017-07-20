UK kitchen maker Howden Joinery's H1 revenue rises

July 20 (Reuters) - British kitchen supplier Howden Joinery reported higher revenue in the first half, despite wider concerns about weaker consumer confidence among Britons after the country voted to leave the European Union and held an inconclusive election.

Britain's largest manufacturer and supplier of fitted kitchens, appliances and joinery products to small builders said group revenue rose to 553 million pounds ($720.34 million) in the 24 weeks to June 10, from 528.9 million pounds a year earlier.

Pretax profit fell to 65.6 million pounds from 74.8 million pounds a year earlier, hurt mainly by higher finance expense in respect of pensions.