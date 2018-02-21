BRIEF-Croatia's Hrvatski Telekom reports 2017 revenue up 11 pct

ZAGREB, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Hrvatski Telekom, Croatia’s biggest telecoms company which is 51 percent owned by Deutsche Telekom:

* Says full-year revenue rose 11 percent to 7.76 billion Croatian kuna ($1.28 billion)

* Net profit fell 7.5 percent to 863 million kuna due to higher infrastructure investment and asset revaluation

* Capital investment up 17.2 percent, including a contribution by Montenegro’s Crnogorski Telekom which HT acquired in 2016.

* Says without Crnogorski Telekom investment up 8.5 percent at 1.75 billion kuna. ($1 = 6.0398 kuna)