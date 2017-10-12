FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HSBC names John Flint as next chief executive
October 12, 2017

HSBC names John Flint as next chief executive

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - HSBC has named John Flint as its next chief executive the bank said on Thursday, sticking with its model of always promoting company insiders to run the firm.

Flint, who currently runs HSBC’s retail and wealth management business, will start his new role on Feb 21 2018, Europe’s biggest bank said, taking over from outgoing Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver.

The appointment marks the first major decision taken by the bank’s new chairman, former AIA Group chief Mark Tucker who joined HSBC on Oct. 1 as its first ever externally-appointed chairman. (Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; editing by Carolyn Cohn)

