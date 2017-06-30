FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HSBC gets approval for China securities joint venture
#Breaking City News
June 30, 2017 / 8:41 AM / a month ago

HSBC gets approval for China securities joint venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - HSBC has received approval from China's securities regulator for its investment banking joint venture with the state-backed Qianhai Financial Holdings Co, the British bank said on Friday.

The joint venture securities company, HSBC Qianhai Securities Limited, is majority-owned by HSBC in contrast with most other sino-foreign investment banking partnerships.

HSBC announced the venture in November 2015 and has since been waiting for the approval to begin operations. (Reporting By Lawrence White; editing by Carolyn Cohn)

