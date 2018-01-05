MOVES- HSBC beefs up investment banking team with three new hires

NEW YORK, Jan 5 (Reuters) - HSBC has brought on three new investment bankers as it seeks to build out its North American global banking business, according to sources.

Sarah Salih in December joined the bank as managing director, head of financial institutions group (FIG) for North America.

Salih was previously at Deutsche Bank, where since 2010 she led the North American financial institutions corporate banking group and worked across debt capital markets, syndicate and FIG.

She is based in New York and reports to Lex Malas and Russell Julius, co-heads of global banking, North America.

HSBC also in December welcomed Thad Davis as managing director, head of healthcare, North America.

Davis was previously at Jefferies, where since 2009 he was managing director of leveraged finance for the bank’s healthcare group.

Prior to Jefferies, he was at UBS, where he worked across investment banking, financial sponsors and leveraged finance.

Davis is based in New York, reporting locally to Omar Abboud, head of corporates, Americas, and functionally to Rajeev Sahney, global head of consumer and retail.

Jonathan Tretler has taken on the role of managing director, head of consumer and retail for North America. He joined the bank in November from RBC.

At RBC, Tretler was most recently managing director in the global consumer and retail group. He has roughly 20 years of experience covering the food & beverage sector as an investment banker.

Tretler is based in New York, with the same reporting assignments as Davis.

HSBC and Deutsche Bank declined to comment. Jefferies, RBC, Salih, Davis and Tretler were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Andrew Berlin; Editing By Jon Methven)