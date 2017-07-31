HSBC pledges more buybacks after profit rise

HONG KONG/LONDON, July 31 (IFR) - HSBC is to buy back US$2bn of its shares after reporting a 5% rise in half-year profits, and said repurchases of its stock could become a regular feature in the future.

The Anglo-Asian bank on Monday announced its third share buyback in the space of a year, taking its cumulative total since the second half of 2016 to US$5.5bn. The buyback programme will start shortly.

"We're now looking at buybacks as a regular part of our toolkit," said chief executive Stuart Gulliver.

He said the bank's strong capital generation means it is likely to keep its annual dividend at US$0.51 per share and every six months look at whether it has more capital than it needs to increase lending profitably and meet regulatory needs. If it does, it will buy back shares, Gulliver said.

That shows the turnaround of the bank, which Gulliver started in 2011 and accelerated in 2015, is gaining traction.

It has included selling assets, cutting costs and pivoting the bank more towards Asia. It is a far cry from regular and costly acquisitions made prior to the 2007/08 financial crisis.

HSBC pulled capital from its US business earlier this year for the first time in more than a decade. It was estimated to have US$6bn-$8bn of excess capital in the US, and wants to repatriate that to the parent group over the next three years, although the US regulator will dictate the pace.

Europe’s largest bank reported a pre-tax profit of US$10.24bn for the six months to the end of June, up 5% from a year earlier and ahead of analysts' forecast.

Revenues fell 11% to US$26.2bn in the first-half, however. HSBC attributed that largely to the sale of its Brazil operations and currency moves. Operating expenses fell 12%, again partly due to the loss of the Brazilian business.

The bank's return on equity improved to 8.8% in the first half, from 7.4% a year earlier. While that reflects the benefit of its cost-cutting programme, it is still short of its minimum 10% target.

"I don't think the RoE will hit 10% this year. But it remains a legitimate target for the group and I think there's a good chance the group will hit that RoE probably at the end of 2018," Gulliver told reporters on a conference call.

He is unlikely to be there then, as he reiterated his plans to retire some time during 2018. Chairman Douglas Flint is also leaving, to be replaced by Mark Tucker in October.

DCM SHINES

HSBC said its global banking and markets business had a strong first half, helped by share price advances and rising interest rates. Its second-quarter performance echoed the mixed trends shown across the industry, although it outperformed most rivals in all areas.

Its standout business was global banking - or advisory and underwriting - where revenues rose 16% from a year earlier to US$1.06bn, outpacing an average 1% rise across the five major US banks.

HSBC singled out its debt capital markets businesses in Asia, Middle East and North America and Latin America as having a particularly strong first half.

HSBC ranked first in the first-half league table for Asia-Pacific bond underwriting in all currencies, up from 13th last year as a result of declining Chinese competition. Its share of wallet stood at 4.3% with US$128m in fees, according Thomson Reuters data.

Its revenues from fixed income, currency and commodities in the second quarter were US$1.46bn, down 11% from a year ago, compared to a 16% decline by the US banks. HSBC's FX revenues were up 9%, but rates income dropped 22% and credit slumped 27%.

HSBC's equities revenues jumped 25% to US$325m, also ahead of an average 12% rise by US firms.

That left GBM’s second-quarter revenues up 7% on the year at US3.9bn. Its first-half revenues were up 8% on the year at US$7.8bn.

HSBC said it had achieved its targeted reduction (set in June 2015) in GBM's risk-weighted assets, with a cumulative reduction of US$107bn, including US$11bn this year.

Asia again accounted for the bulk of HSBC’s profits. The bank reported a 7% increase in pre-tax profit in Asia to US$7.6bn, or 74.5% of the group total.

The bank said it was likely to launch its Chinese securities joint venture in December. It last month became the first foreign bank to receive approval for a majority stake in a mainland brokerage JV, which is called HSBC Qianhai Securities and located in Shenzhen. (Reporting by Thomas Blott in Hong Kong and Steve Slater in London)