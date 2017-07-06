FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Liberty Interactive to buy rest of HSN
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 6, 2017 / 12:12 PM / a month ago

CORRECTED-Liberty Interactive to buy rest of HSN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Removes deal value from headline and corrects first paragraph to say the deal values HSN at $2.1 billion, not that the offer is worth $2.1 billion. Corrects third paragraph to say the deal gives HSN an enterprise value of $2.6 billion)

July 6 (Reuters) - Liberty Interactive Corp said it agreed to buy 62 percent of HSN Inc that it did not already own in a deal that values the TV shopping network at $2.1 billion.

The all-stock offer is worth $40.36 per HSN share, a premium of 29 percent to the stock's Wednesday close.

The deal gives HSN an enterprise value of $2.6 billion, Liberty Interactive said. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

