CORRECTED-Liberty Interactive to buy rest of HSN

July 6 (Reuters) - Liberty Interactive Corp said it agreed to buy 62 percent of HSN Inc that it did not already own in a deal that values the TV shopping network at $2.1 billion.

The all-stock offer is worth $40.36 per HSN share, a premium of 29 percent to the stock's Wednesday close.

The deal gives HSN an enterprise value of $2.6 billion, Liberty Interactive said. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)