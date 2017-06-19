FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Hudson's Bay shareholder says hopes firm will address activist's concerns
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
June 19, 2017 / 3:41 PM / 2 months ago

Hudson's Bay shareholder says hopes firm will address activist's concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, June 19 (Reuters) - CI Investments portfolio manager Joshua Varghese said on Monday he would like Hudson's Bay Co to address U.S. activist investor Land & Buildings Investment's call for the retailer to unlock the value of its real-estate holdings.

"I hope it will force the management team to address these issues in more detail with its shareholders," said Varghese, whose firm is the company's sixth-largest shareholder, according to Thomson Reuters data. CI owned 4.2 percent, or 7.6 million shares, of Hudson's Bay as of the end of 2016. (Reporting by John Tilak in Toronto; Editing by Jim Finkle)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.