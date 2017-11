Nov 27 (Reuters) - Canadian retailer Hudson’s Bay Co said almost two-thirds of its shareholders supported a $500 million investment by Rhone Capital, which was opposed by activist fund Land and Buildings LLC earlier this month.

The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) on Friday adjourned a hearing of the fund’s appeal against a conditional approval for the investment. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)