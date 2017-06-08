FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Saks owner Hudson's Bay to cut 2,000 jobs, reports loss
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
Sport
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
June 8, 2017 / 8:36 PM / 2 months ago

Saks owner Hudson's Bay to cut 2,000 jobs, reports loss

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details on results, comment from CEO)

By Solarina Ho

TORONTO, June 8 (Reuters) - Saks Fifth Avenue owner Hudson's Bay Co said on Thursday it will cut about 2,000 jobs across North America in a major restructuring and reported a wider-than-expected first quarter loss and steeper-than-expected drop in retail sales.

The Canadian department store operator said the move will help the company save more than C$350 million ($259 million)annually.

"We know we can do better and we are taking bold decisive action," Chief Executive Jerry Storch said in a statement.

Department stores across North America have felt the brunt of changing consumer habits, in particular, a shift toward online shopping.

Hudson's Bay reported a loss of C$221 million, or C$1.21 per share, in the quarter ended April 29. The loss was wider than the average analyst forecast of 76 cents.

Retail sales totalled C$3.2 billion, down 3 percent from a year ago, below the average analyst forecast of C$3.26 billion. ($1 = 1.3501 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jim Finkle)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.