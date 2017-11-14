FACTBOX-Biggest Hudson Bay stores, fully owned and held through JVs

By Nichola Saminather TORONTO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The following is a list of Hudson's Bay Co biggest properties by gross leasable area, either held on its own or through joint ventures. It includes the five biggest stores held in its joint venture with RioCan REIT; the 10 biggest Saks Fifth Avenue/Lord & Taylor stores in the United States, and the 10 biggest Kaufhof stores held in the HBS Property JV with Simon Property Group . For a related story, see: Property Coun-tr HBC GLA(sq. y stake ft.) Saks Fifth Avenue Manhattan flagship USA 100% 646,000 RioCan JV Canada 88.1% 636,828 -Downtown Vancouver* 655,396 -Downtown Montreal 488,834 -Downtown Calgary 335,305 -Downtown Ottawa 303,438 -Yorkdale Shopping Centre HBS Global Properties JV (partner: 63.1% Simon Property Group) -Lord & Taylor, Scarsdale, NY U.S. 198,523 -Lord & Taylor, Livingston, NJ U.S. 169,088 -Saks Fifth Avenue, Chicago, IL U.S. 167,424 -Lord & Taylor, Fairfax, VA U.S. 159,860 -Saks Fifth Avenue, Las Vegas, NV U.S. 159,190 -Saks Fifth Avenue, Bevery Hills, U.S. 156,267 CA -Lord & Taylor, Paramus, NJ U.S. -Lord & Taylor, Stamford, CT U.S. 155,480 -Lord & Taylor, Long Island, NY U.S. 155,037 -Lord & Taylor, Lawrence U.S. 154,042 Township, NJ 152,649 -Kaufhof -Alexanderstraße, Berlin Germany -Hohe Straße, Köln Germany 762,533 -Am Wehrhahn, Düsseldorf Germany 741,340 -Königsallee, Düsseldorf Germany 506,224 -Zeil, Frankfurt Germany 468,560 -Westenhellweg, Dortmund 463,348 -Ernst-August-Platz, Hannover Germany 444,267 -Adalbertstraße, Aachen Germany 433,486 -Neumarkt, Leipzig Germany 391,565 -Friedrich-Wilhelm-Straße, Germany 380,700 Duisburg Germany 358,539 * HBC-RioCan JV said on Oct. 30 they are exploring a sale of the property Sources: RBC Capital Markets, here, investor.hbc.com, investor.riocan.com (Reporting By Nichola Saminather; Editing by Dan Grebler)