FACTBOX-Biggest Hudson Bay stores, fully owned and held through JVs
#Banking and Financial News
November 14, 2017 / 6:51 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

FACTBOX-Biggest Hudson Bay stores, fully owned and held through JVs

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    By Nichola Saminather
    TORONTO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The following is a list of
Hudson's Bay Co biggest properties by gross leasable
area, either held on its own or through joint ventures. It
includes the five biggest stores held in its joint venture with
RioCan REIT; the 10 biggest Saks Fifth Avenue/Lord &
Taylor stores in the United States, and the 10 biggest Kaufhof
stores held in the HBS Property JV with Simon Property Group
. 
    For a related story, see:
 Property                                Coun-tr  HBC    GLA(sq.
                                         y        stake  ft.)
 Saks Fifth Avenue Manhattan flagship    USA      100%   646,000
 RioCan JV                               Canada   88.1%  636,828
     -Downtown Vancouver*                                655,396
     -Downtown Montreal                                  488,834
     -Downtown Calgary                                   335,305
     -Downtown Ottawa                                    303,438
     -Yorkdale Shopping Centre                           
                                                         
 HBS Global Properties JV (partner:               63.1%  
 Simon Property Group)                                   
     -Lord & Taylor, Scarsdale, NY       U.S.            198,523
     -Lord & Taylor, Livingston, NJ      U.S.            169,088
     -Saks Fifth Avenue, Chicago, IL     U.S.            167,424
     -Lord & Taylor, Fairfax, VA         U.S.            159,860
     -Saks Fifth Avenue, Las Vegas, NV   U.S.            159,190
     -Saks Fifth Avenue, Bevery Hills,   U.S.            156,267
 CA                                                      
     -Lord & Taylor, Paramus, NJ         U.S.            
     -Lord & Taylor, Stamford, CT        U.S.            155,480
     -Lord & Taylor, Long Island, NY     U.S.            155,037
     -Lord & Taylor, Lawrence            U.S.            154,042
           Township, NJ                                  152,649
                                                         
  -Kaufhof                                               
     -Alexanderstraße, Berlin            Germany         
     -Hohe Straße, Köln                  Germany         762,533
     -Am Wehrhahn, Düsseldorf            Germany         741,340
     -Königsallee, Düsseldorf            Germany         506,224
     -Zeil, Frankfurt                    Germany         468,560
     -Westenhellweg, Dortmund                            463,348
     -Ernst-August-Platz, Hannover       Germany         444,267
     -Adalbertstraße, Aachen             Germany         433,486
     -Neumarkt, Leipzig                  Germany         391,565
     -Friedrich-Wilhelm-Straße,          Germany         380,700
 Duisburg                                Germany         358,539
                                                         
                                                         
                                                         
                                                         
                                                         
                                                         
                                                         
                                                         
                                                         
                                                         
 
* HBC-RioCan JV said on Oct. 30 they are exploring a sale of the
property
    
Sources: RBC Capital Markets, here,
 investor.hbc.com, investor.riocan.com     

 (Reporting By Nichola Saminather; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
