Health insurer Humana's profit up 11 pct in third quarter
#Banking and Financial News
November 8, 2017 / 11:44 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

Health insurer Humana's profit up 11 pct in third quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - U.S. health insurer Humana Inc’s profit rose 11 percent in the third quarter, helped by strength in its Medicare Advantage business.

Humana said on Wednesday its net profit rose to $499 million or $3.44 per share in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $450 million or $2.98 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $13.28 billion from $13.69 billion.

Humana also said it began voluntary early retirement and workforce reduction programs in the quarter that impacted about 2,700 employees or 5.7 percent of the workforce. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
