5 days ago
Hungarian central bank adds HUF 50 bln to banking system
August 7, 2017 / 3:02 PM / 5 days ago

Hungarian central bank adds HUF 50 bln to banking system

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary has added 50 billion forints ($193.93 million) in liquidity to the banking system through its swap tenders on Monday, the bank said in a statement.

The tenders increased the total amount of additional liquidity provided by the central bank to 950 billion forints. At tenders held two weeks ago, the central bank increased the total by 50 billion forints to 900 billion forints.

The central bank kept interest rates on hold at record lows at its meeting last month but said further, unconventional loosening in monetary policy remained possible.

$1 = 257.8200 forints Reporting by Sandor Peto, editing by Larry King

