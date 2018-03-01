Hungary cbank offers 50 bln forints worth of IRS at tender

BUDAPEST, March 1 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank has offered a total of 50 billion forints ($194.22 million) worth of fixed-rate 5-year and 10-year interest rate swaps to banks on Thursday, the bank said on its Reuters page.

The bank offered 10 billion forints of 5-year interest rate swaps at 0.46 percent, and 40 billion forints worth of 10-year IRS at 1.17 percent. Results will be announced at 1330 GMT.

The amounts and rates are unchanged from a tender held two weeks ago. The swaps are part of the bank’s monetary policy tools announced in November. ($1 = 257.4400 forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Sandor Peto)