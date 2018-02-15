FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2018 / 11:05 AM / a day ago

Hungary cbank offers 50 bln forints worth of IRS to banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank has offered a total of 50 billion forints ($200 million) worth of fixed-rate 5-year and 10-year interest rate swaps to banks on Thursday, the bank said on its Reuters page.

The bank offered 10 billion forints of 5-year interest rate swaps at 0.46 percent, and 40 billion forints worth of 10-year IRS at 1.17 percent. Results will be announced at 1330 GMT.

The swaps are part of the bank’s monetary policy tools announced in November, which also include the purchase of mortgage bonds. ($1 = 249.43 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Marton Dunai)

