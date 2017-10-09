FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungarian central bank offers 640 mln euros worth of fx swaps to banks
October 9, 2017 / 10:10 AM / in 10 days

Hungarian central bank offers 640 mln euros worth of fx swaps to banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank offered 640 million euros worth of fx swaps to banks at its tenders on Monday that are aimed to provide the local bank sector with forint liquidity, the central bank said on its Reuters page.

The National Bank of Hungary offered 320 million euros worth of 12-month fx swaps, and 160 million euros worth of 6-month fx swaps at tenders, on top of one-month and 3-month swaps. Results will be published later on Monday.

The bank said after its rate meeting last month that it wanted to boost the use of its fx swap tools in an attempt to maintain loose monetary conditions. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Sandor Peto)

