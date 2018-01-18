Hungary central bank offers HUF 50 bln of new interest rate swaps at first tender

BUDAPEST, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank has offered a total of 50 billion forints ($198.31 million) worth of new unconditional 5-year and 10-year interest rate swaps at its first tender of the new facility on Thursday, the bank said on its Reuters page.

Central Europe’s most dovish central bank offered 35 billion forints of 5-year IRS and 15 billion forints worth of 10-year IRS. The bank has said it would offer up to 300 billion forints worth of these new swaps to banks in the first quarter.

The new IRS are part of the bank’s monetary policy tools announced in November, which also includes buying of mortgage bonds in order to push yields lower on longer-dated government bonds. ($1 = 252.13 forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)