FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Russia
The Trump Effect
Sport
Environment
Science
Reuters Investigates
Commentary
Financials
March 6, 2018 / 10:10 AM / a day ago

Hungary's economy enjoys grace period this year - cbank governor Matolcsy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, March 6 (Reuters) - This year will be a grace period when Hungary still enjoys the positive effects of global growth and a turnaround of its own domestic economy but the world will change quickly, National Bank of Hungary governor Gyorgy Matolcsy said on Tuesday.

Matolcsy said further reforms and a shift to a capital-intensive model were needed to make Hungary’s economic development sustainable.

“This is a year of transition,” Matolcsy, a chief ally of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, told an economic conference, adding that a normalisation of global monetary policies and interest rates has already begun.

He also said the central bank’s rate cuts to a record low level has reduced debt service costs in the budget by 500 billion forints ($1.97 billion) in 2016, by 600 billion forints last year and is expected to bring further cost savings of 750 billion this year. ($1 = 254.16 forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.