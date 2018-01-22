FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 22, 2018 / 11:37 AM / Updated a day ago

Finland's Fortum to expand Hungary's electric car charging network

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Finnish utility Fortum will expand Hungary’s electric car charging network in partnership with local NKM National Utilities, the company said in a press release on Monday.

The network expansion will consist of 100 charging stations, which will be installed across Hungary during 2018.

At the moment, Hungary’s only charging stations are in its capital Budapest and on the motorway connecting the city to Austrian capital Vienna, servicing the country’s current fleet of about 1,000 electric cars, Fortum said. (Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos, editing by Terje Solsvik)

