FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 days ago
Hungarian government to sell minority stake in Granit Bank
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 20, 2017 / 11:14 AM / 15 days ago

Hungarian government to sell minority stake in Granit Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, July 20 (Reuters) - The Hungarian government plans to sell by the end of the year a 36.5 percent stake in Granit Bank via a public tender, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga said on Thursday.

The rightwing government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban bought a stake in Granit in 2013 as part of its strategy to boost Hungarian ownership in banking, which used to be dominated by big foreign players.

In a statement the Economy Ministry said that Granit Bank will be sold via a two-round tender, and the transaction would be completed by the end of 2017.

The rest of Granit Bank is owned by private investors, including a 24.7 percent stake held by the bank's chief executive Eva Hegedus and a 10 percent stake held by the pension fund of MKB Bank. Employees hold 14.3 percent of the bank. ($1 = 265.5800 forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.