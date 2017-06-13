FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary's April farm PPI rises by 4.1 pct y/y -stats
#Consumer Products & Retail News
June 13, 2017 / 7:00 AM / 2 months ago

Hungary's April farm PPI rises by 4.1 pct y/y -stats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, June 13 (Reuters) - Hungarian agricultural producer prices rose by an annual 4.1 percent in April following a 1.4 percent increase in March, the strongest increase since January 2016, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Tuesday.

Vegetable, fruit and cereals prices dropped by 1.2 percent from the previous year in April, while livestock and related product prices jumped by 14.5 percent, a pace not seen since for several years according to official statistics.

In the first four months, agricultural producer prices were up by 0.7 percent year-on-year. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

