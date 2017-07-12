FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
25 days ago
Hungary's May farm PPI rises by 4.5 pct y/y -stats
July 12, 2017 / 7:00 AM / 25 days ago

Hungary's May farm PPI rises by 4.5 pct y/y -stats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, July 12 (Reuters) - Hungarian agricultural producer prices rose by an annual 4.5 percent in May, accelerating from a 4.1 percent increase in April, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Wednesday.

Vegetable, fruit and cereals prices dropped by 0.9 percent from the previous year in May, while livestock and related product prices surged by 15 percent year-on-year.

In the January-May period, agricultural producer prices were up by 1.2 percent year-on-year. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

