Hungary's Dec farm PPI slows to 5.1 pct y/y -stats

BUDAPEST, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Hungarian agricultural producer prices rose by an annual 5.1 percent in December, slowing from 7.7 percent in November, data showed on Thursday.

Vegetable, fruit and cereals prices rose by 6 percent from the previous year in December, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said. Cereals prices rose by 9.2 percent, while fruit prices jumped by 21.3 percent from a year earlier, it said.

Livestock and related product prices rose by 3.8 percent year-on-year, with milk prices increasing by 15 percent and egg prices rising by a third, the KSH said.

For the full year, agricultural producer prices were 5.6 percent higher year-on-year, driven by a 9.3 percent increase in livestock and related product prices. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)