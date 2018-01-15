FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary's Nov farm PPI 7.7 pct y/y, highest since 2013 -stats
#Consumer Products & Retail News
January 15, 2018 / 8:09 AM / 2 days ago

Hungary's Nov farm PPI 7.7 pct y/y, highest since 2013 -stats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Hungarian agricultural producer prices rose by an annual 7.7 percent in November after a 7.3 percent increase in October, posting the fastest increase since April 2013, data showed on Monday.

Vegetable, fruit and cereals prices rose by 8.6 percent from the previous year in November, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said, bolstered by an 12-percent jump in cereals prices. Apple prices jumped 68 percent, it said.

Livestock and related product prices rose by 6.4 percent year-on-year, with milk prices jumping by 16 percent and eggs 26 percent, the KSH said.

In the January-November period, agricultural producer prices were 5.6 percent higher year-on-year, driven by a 9.9 percent increase in livestock and related product prices. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)

