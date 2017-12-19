FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungarian central bank keeps interest rates unchanged as expected
December 19, 2017 / 1:02 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Hungarian central bank keeps interest rates unchanged as expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank left all its main interest rates unchanged at record lows on Tuesday, keeping its unconventional stimulus programmes aimed at curbing long-term interest rates.

The bank announced last month that it would start buying mortgage bonds from 2018. It wants to push yields lower on longer-dated government bonds and encourage borrowers to choose fixed-rate housing loans.

The decision to keep the base rate at 0.9 percent was in line with the unanimous forecast of analysts in a Reuters poll last week. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)

