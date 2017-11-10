Fitch revises Hungary's outlook to positive

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings on Friday revised its outlook on Hungary’s long-term foreign- and local-currency issuer default ratings to positive from stable.

The credit rating agency affirmed its rating on the central European country at “BBB-”.

“A combination of high current account surpluses, European Union inflows and private and public sector external deleveraging have contributed to a marked improvement in Hungary’s net external debt position”, Fitch said in a statement. (Reporting by Pranav Kiran in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)