BRIEF-Richter signs licensing deal with Swedish Pharmanest
October 12, 2017 / 6:43 AM / in 7 days

BRIEF-Richter signs licensing deal with Swedish Pharmanest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt said on Thursday:

** Has signed licensing deal with Sweden’s Pharmanest to sell Pharmanest’s SHACT (Short Acting Lidocaine) technology, a pain relief product in Europe, Latin America and certain other markets

** Pharmanest AB is a Swedish privately held pharmaceutical company focused on new products for pain relief in gynecology and obstetrics

** Financial details of the agreement were not published

Source text : Budapest Stock Exchange website

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Krisztina Than; editing by Jason Neely)

