15 days ago
Canada's Husky Energy posts smaller 2nd-qtr loss
July 21, 2017 / 11:12 AM / 15 days ago

Canada's Husky Energy posts smaller 2nd-qtr loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc reported a smaller loss on Friday, helped partly by higher oil prices and a rise in production.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company reported a net loss of C$93 million ($73.89 million), or 10 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of C$196 million, or 20 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier

Husky produced 320,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed), higher than the 316,000 boed it produced, a year earlier. ($1 = 1.2586 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

