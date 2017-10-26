FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Husky Energy swings to Q3 adjusted profit
Sections
Featured
Ireland says Brexit talks can't move on without clarity over border
The road to Brexit
Ireland says Brexit talks can't move on without clarity over border
RBS springs quarterly profit surprise on rising revenue
Banks
RBS springs quarterly profit surprise on rising revenue
Volkswagen lifts profit target as cost cuts pay off
Autos
Volkswagen lifts profit target as cost cuts pay off
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 26, 2017 / 11:32 AM / a day ago

Husky Energy swings to Q3 adjusted profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc posted an adjusted profit for the third quarter, compared with a year-ago loss, helped by higher oil prices and an increase in its refining capacity.

The company reported a net profit of C$136 million ($106 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with an adjusted loss of C$100 million in the year-ago quarter.

Husky posted a net profit of C$1.39 billion a year earlier, which included nearly C$1.5 billion in gains related to asset sales. ($1 = C$1.28) (Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.