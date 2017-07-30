FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 days ago
Hutchison Telecommunications sells fixed-line business to I Squared for $1.9 bln
#Banking and Financial News
July 30, 2017 / 10:24 AM / 5 days ago

Hutchison Telecommunications sells fixed-line business to I Squared for $1.9 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 30 (Reuters) - Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd said on Sunday it agreed to sell its fixed-line telecoms business to private equity firm I Squared Capital Advisors LLC for about $1.9 billion, raising funds to invest in its mobile phone business and for working capital.

The company sold its Hutchison Global Communications business, which provides fixed-line phone business as well as Wifi all around Hong Kong, for HK$14.5 billion ($1.86 billion) to a unit of I Squared Capital in cash, according to a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

$1 = 7.8095 Hong Kong dollars Reporting by Elzio Barreto. Editing by Jane Merriman

