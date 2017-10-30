FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Hypermarcas plans investments in production, marketing
Sections
Featured
Two ex-Trump aides charged in Russia probe, third pleads guilty
U.S.
Two ex-Trump aides charged in Russia probe, third pleads guilty
China considers three-year jail terms for disrespecting flag
China
China considers three-year jail terms for disrespecting flag
In warehouse of horrors, body broker stacked human heads
Special Report
Reuters Investigates - The Body Trade
In warehouse of horrors, body broker stacked human heads
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 30, 2017 / 2:50 PM / Updated a day ago

Brazil's Hypermarcas plans investments in production, marketing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian drugmaker Hypermarcas is evaluating investing in greater production capacity and is increasing television marketing efforts, which will include a 200 million-real ($61.5 million) deal in 2018 with Brazilian media group Rede Globo, the company’s chief executive said on Monday.

“We have various launches in all business units in 2018. Some production lines are starting to hit bottlenecks. We’re studying an (investment) cycle to increase capacity,” CEO Claudio Bergamo told analysts following the release of Hypermarcas’ quarterly results.

$1 = 3.25 reais Reporting by Alberto Alerigi; Writing by Gram Slattery

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.