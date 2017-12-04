FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hypermarcas aims to raise over $75 mln from distribution center
December 4, 2017 / 5:44 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Hypermarcas aims to raise over $75 mln from distribution center

SAO PAULO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian drugmaker Hypermarcas SA aims to raise between 250 million reais and 300 million reais ($77-92 million) from the sale of a consumer goods distribution center to fund its expansion, Chief Executive Claudio Bergamo said on Monday.

Hypermarcas sold its cosmetics and consumer products units to multinational companies over the last two years. Chief Executive Officer Claudio Bergamo has focused Hypermarcas solely on drugs and has been planning to expand production capacity.

$1 = 3.25 reais Reporting by Gram Slattery

