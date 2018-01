SEOUL, Jan 26 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industries said on Friday it has halted production in its shipbuilding division from Thursday for safety checks after an order from labour authorities following the death of a worker.

One of Hyundai Heavy’s workers died after suffering severe burns during shipbuilding work, a spokesman for Hyundai Heavy said.

Hyundai Heavy said it planned to resume work after “completing safety measures”. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Paul Tait)