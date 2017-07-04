Hyundai Motor China sales down 64 pct in June - analyst

SEOUL, July 4 (Reuters) - South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor saw its China sales slump 64 percent to 35,049 vehicles in June from a year earlier, extending their slide due to political tensions between the two countries, Koh Tae-bong, an analyst at Hi Investment & Securities said, citing company data.

Hyundai affiliate Kia Motors also saw its China sales skid 58 percent to 19,003 vehicles during the month, he said on Tuesday.

The automaker group does not provide monthly China sales data to media or comment on it. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)