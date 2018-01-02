FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Insurance Australia Group cuts catastrophe reinsurance coverage for 2018
Sections
Featured
Harry and Meghan's wedding seen boosting UK economy
Economy
Harry and Meghan's wedding seen boosting UK economy
Spotify hit with $1.6 billion copyright lawsuit
Technology
Spotify hit with $1.6 billion copyright lawsuit
Predictions for this year
Breakingviews
Predictions for this year
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
January 2, 2018 / 10:45 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Insurance Australia Group cuts catastrophe reinsurance coverage for 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Insurance Australia Group Ltd said on Wednesday it has finalised its catastrophe reinsurance program for the 2018 calendar year, cutting its catastrophe coverage on a net of quota share basis.

The company said in a statement it is reducing its catastrophe main coverage to A$5.23 billion ($4.09 billion) representing a 16 percent reduction from the prior year, consequently increasing the firm’s exposure to catastrophes.

IAG added it experienced “modest upwards pressure” on reinsurance rates during the renewal process. ($1 = 1.2773 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.