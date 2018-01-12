FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German Niki administrator mulls legal action against Austrian rival
Sections
Featured
U.S. ultimatum, new sanctions draw Iran threat
U.S. ultimatum, new sanctions draw Iran threat
U.S. ultimatum, new sanctions draw Iran threat
U.S. ultimatum, new sanctions draw Iran threat
U.S. ultimatum, new sanctions draw Iran threat
U.S. ultimatum, new sanctions draw Iran threat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
January 12, 2018 / 1:59 PM / a day ago

German Niki administrator mulls legal action against Austrian rival

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The German insolvency administrator of holiday airline Niki is considering legal action against the decision of an Austrian court to launch rival insolvency proceedings in the neighbouring country, he said on Friday.

An Austrian court, at the urging of a passenger rights group, had decided earlier that the insolvency had to be handled mainly in Austria, a move that could unravel the agreed sale to British Airways owner IAG.

“The opening of this case contradicts European insolvency regulation,” Lucas Floether said in a statement.

“In the foreground, however, is the fact that the sales contract that has already been concluded achieves legal status for the Niki operations and saves as many jobs as possible. Questions of competence are wholly secondary.”

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Ludwig Burger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.