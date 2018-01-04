FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Higher court to rule on challenge to Niki insolvency
January 4, 2018 / 11:23 AM / a day ago

Higher court to rule on challenge to Niki insolvency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 4 (Reuters) - A Berlin court on Thursday asked a higher court to rule on a legal challenge to the insolvency filing of airline Niki, which could derail the sale of the Air Berlin unit to Britain’s IAG.

According to a statement by Berlin’s civil courts, the Charlottenburg court still believes that Niki is in its jurisdiction, after Fairplane, a group representing airline passengers, sought to have the carrier’s insolvency proceedings shifted to Austria from Germany. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

