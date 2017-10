LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - British Airways owner IAG reported better-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday, after an improved performance in Spain and Latin America boosted revenue from its passengers.

IAG reported third-quarter operating profit before exceptional items of 1.46 billion euros, ahead of a company-compiled analyst consensus of 1.4 billion euros and compared to 1.2 billion euros in 2016. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Kate Holton)