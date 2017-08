July 18 (Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp reported a 4.7 percent decline in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, hurt largely by weak demand in its technology services business.

The company's net income fell to $2.33 billion, or $2.48 per share in the second quarter ended June 30, from $2.50 billion, or $2.61 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $19.29 billion from $20.24 billion. (Reporting by Pushkala A in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)