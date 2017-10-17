FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IBM reports marginal dip in quarterly revenue
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
Moving machinery using mind power alone
October 17, 2017 / 8:17 PM / 4 days ago

IBM reports marginal dip in quarterly revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp’s quarterly revenue slipped again as weak demand in the company’s technology services business outweighed growth in its strategic areas that include cloud and security services.

The company’s net income fell to $2.73 billion, or $2.92 per share, in the third-quarter ended Sept. 30, from $2.85 billion, or $2.98 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 0.4 percent to $19.15 billion.

IBM’s revenue has declined for nearly six years as the company continues to exit some legacy businesses, while bolstering its cloud services.

Reporting by Pushkala A and Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

