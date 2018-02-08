FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 8, 2018 / 6:21 AM / 2 days ago

Supermarket group ICA Gruppen Q4 profit matches expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Sweden’s biggest grocery retailer, ICA Gruppen, posted on Thursday a quarterly profit that matched expectations and said it would start up a first central picking warehouse for its online business in the third quarter at the latest.

Operating profit grew to 1.18 billion crowns ($146 million) from a year-ago 1.03 billion, against a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts of 1.19 billion.

It proposed a dividend of 11.00 crowns per share, up from a year-earlier 10.50 crowns, in line with expectations.

$1 = 8.0698 Swedish crowns Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, Editing by Helena Soderpalm

