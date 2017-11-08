FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-U.S. attorney's office probes billionaire Icahn on biofuels activity -filing
#Regulatory News - Americas
November 8, 2017 / 7:00 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

CORRECTED-U.S. attorney's office probes billionaire Icahn on biofuels activity -filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to say “U.S. attorney” not “U.S. Attorney general”)

NEW YORK, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York is seeking information from billionaire investor Carl Icahn and his firm Icahn Enterprises L.P. related to activities around the country’s biofuels program.

Icahn and Icahn Enterprises are cooperating with the request for information related to his activities on the U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) and Mr. Icahn’s role as an advisor to President Donald Trump, the company said in an annual filing on Nov. 3.

Icahn’s refining company had taken a large short position in the biofuels credit market. The investor had served as a special advisor on regulatory reform.. (Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by David Gregorio)

